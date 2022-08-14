Draymond Green Responds to Ja Morant's Christmas Game Reaction

Ja Morant is understandably excited for the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Christmas game that was recently revealed. In a Tweet at Draymond Green, Morant implied that the two players had wanted this matchup on Christmas for a while. Green responded to Morant, sharing the same excitement, and inviting the young star for a meal after the game:

Green recently shared some high praise for Morant, saying that the young player reminds him of himself in a lot of ways, despite their different games.

"I'm going to have to go with, in a much different way, Ja Morant," Draymond said when asked which young player reminds him most of himself. "I ain't bowing down to none of ya'll. I don't care what you've accomplished before I got here. That has absolutely nothing to do with it. I believe in myself and my abilities, and I'm gonna show you that. I'm gonna lead, I'm gonna talk to you, and let you know about it while I'm doing it."

While the two sides had a contentious Western Conference Semi-Finals this past year, there is a lot of mutual respect that has been shared as well. Draymond continued that with his response to Morant on Twitter. While the two sides will almost certainly get into it at some point on Christmas, they may also share a meal together after the game as well.

