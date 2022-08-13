Draymond Green Reveals All-Time Starting Five

On a recent edition of the Draymond Green Show, Golden State's defensive anchor revealed his all-time starting five. While his teammate Steph Curry and his good friend LeBron James were always locks for Draymond's starting five, the next three spots were given to current Hall-of-Fame members.

In addition to Steph and LeBron, Draymond rounded out his five with Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O'Neal. The notable omission is Kobe Bryant, and Draymond explained the Lakers legend was a very close second.

"I must say, Kobe was a very close second," Draymond said. "Very close second for me in my starting five."

Draymond understandably went with Michael Jordan as his other guard alongside Steph Curry; however, he did make sure to mention how close Kobe was to getting that spot. As for his justifications on the other positions, Draymond considered several different factors.

Acknowledging that eras matter when constructing a starting five, Draymond eliminated that element of the discussion by prefacing his take with the disclaimer that it was simply his best basketball lineup. With Steph's shooting and playmaking, Jordan's dominance on both ends, LeBron's all-around versatility, and the two-headed monster of Shaq and Duncan, it is hard to argue with Draymond's five.

We've certainly reached the point in the offseason where these hypothetical debates have dominated sports discourse, but sometimes it is fun to indulge in such topics.

