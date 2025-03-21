Draymond Green Reveals Four-Word Message From Karl-Anthony Towns

LEAKED Audio Of Karl-Anthony Towns Trash Talking Draymond Green👀



Green: “He’s soft… soft a** n****”



KAT: “F*ck out of here, hoe a** n****”



Then, after picking up his 3rd foul, KAT had enough:



Green: “That’s three, take him out”



KAT: “Shut your b*tch a** up… you a hoe” pic.twitter.com/aWzCfK5Zxi