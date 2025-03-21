Draymond Green Reveals Four-Word Message From Karl-Anthony Towns
While Draymond Green has accomplished enough in the NBA to be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day, some fans might know him more for his antics and podcasting. Using his podcast The Draymond Green Show, Green has freely spoken his mind on trending NBA topics and even what's going on in his career and with the Golden State Warriors.
Earlier this month, Green called out New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns by saying he missed their game in New York because he was avoiding Jimmy Butler. However, the reason was later revealed he was dealing with the death of a close friend, and it brought attention to their contest last week when Towns matched up with Green.
In a recent episode of his show, Green came forward and revealed the four-word statement that Towns told him during their altercation in Golden State's 97-94 victory over the Knicks.
"Man, you a h**," Towns told Green during the game. During the first half, Towns was asked by a sideline reporter about the situation with Green but opted not to comment on the situation. While Towns finished with a game-high 29 points, he wasn't able to get the win to send his message to Green.
The Warriors and Knicks aren't set to face each other again for the remainder of the season, barring an NBA Finals matchup. Regardless, it's clear that Towns is another NBA player who isn't fond of Green.
