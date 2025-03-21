Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Reveals Four-Word Message From Karl-Anthony Towns

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reveals what four-word message New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns told him

Liam Willerup

Mar 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

While Draymond Green has accomplished enough in the NBA to be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day, some fans might know him more for his antics and podcasting. Using his podcast The Draymond Green Show, Green has freely spoken his mind on trending NBA topics and even what's going on in his career and with the Golden State Warriors.

Earlier this month, Green called out New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns by saying he missed their game in New York because he was avoiding Jimmy Butler. However, the reason was later revealed he was dealing with the death of a close friend, and it brought attention to their contest last week when Towns matched up with Green.

In a recent episode of his show, Green came forward and revealed the four-word statement that Towns told him during their altercation in Golden State's 97-94 victory over the Knicks.

"Man, you a h**," Towns told Green during the game. During the first half, Towns was asked by a sideline reporter about the situation with Green but opted not to comment on the situation. While Towns finished with a game-high 29 points, he wasn't able to get the win to send his message to Green.

The Warriors and Knicks aren't set to face each other again for the remainder of the season, barring an NBA Finals matchup. Regardless, it's clear that Towns is another NBA player who isn't fond of Green.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball

Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News