Draymond Green Reveals Major Decision Influenced by LeBron James
It's no secret that LeBron James and Draymond Green are very close friends. Time after time, Green has spoken LeBrons' praises on social media. What isn't known though, is just how much LeBron influenced Green's basketball career.
During an interview on The Warner House podcast, Green revealed how LeBron influenced him to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors for less money, instead of signing with the Memphis Grizzlies for more money.
"The number one piece of advice that he gave me... the one that stands out to me the most, more than anything, was when I came to an inflection point of: Do I leave the Warriors, or do I go to Memphis," Green said. "When I was making that decision we were actually sitting together... So I asked him, 'Bron, what would you do?', because on the table I have from Memphis three for $105 (million), I only signed for four for $100 (million) with the Warriors. There’s a big money difference, no state taxes in Tennessee, big money difference."
The advice that LeBron gave Draymond was one that would make Warriors fans happy, but upset Grizzlies fans. In LeBron's eyes, Draymond should have just stayed in Golden State, and that's what Draymond did.
"And I’m talking to Bron about it and he’s kind of saying it’s hard to pass up the money, but he keeps going back to everything Golden State means to me and everything that I’ve done there," Green said. "Ultimately, his advice was more so like 'You just done something so special there, you have a chance to continue there and keep doing it, why not?'.”
While Draymond Green has had a very rollercoaster career with the Golden State Warriors, no one can deny that the franchise doesn't win its four championships without him.