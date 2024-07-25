Draymond Green Reveals Truth About Failed Golden State Warriors Trade
During a recent episode of Jeff Teague's Club 520 podcast, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green revealed he recently stopped his team from making a trade.
"We was just about to make some trades last week," Green said. "I told them straight up, like, 'Yo that trade will help me. It'll help me right now in my career these last couple years, and Steph. But I've always spoke to ya'll from a place of what's best for this organization. I won't stop now. That's a bad trade. Don't do that trade. I disagree with it. Although it's going to help me right now.'"
It is unclear exactly what trade Green is referencing, but the four-time NBA champion admitted he was the reason why it failed. Based upon this quote, it seems likely that Green stopped Golden State from dealing away one of their young players in exchange for a win-now piece.
Some have speculated this could have been a deal with the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen, but many reports have suggested Golden State is not offering either Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski in a Markkanen deal.
While this does not mean Green is against the Warriors making a win-now move, it seems he believes there is a certain price that is too steep. Not wanting Golden State to negatively impact their future in an attempt to strengthen this current roster, Green admitted being the reason behind a recent failed trade that was close to going through.
It will be interesting to see if more details emerge on what trade Green stopped.
