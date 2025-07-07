Draymond Green's 3-Word Reaction to Big Shaquille O'Neal News
Shaquille O'Neal has officially gone Hollywood.
Since retiring in 2011, the Los Angeles Lakers champion has seen his fair share of fame beyond basketball. Between commercials, podcast appearances and musical endeavors, O'Neal has tried just about everything.
He's about to add one more thing to that list.
According to Hot Freestyle, O'Neal will be part of the Class of 2026 of Hollywood Walk of Fame. He's earned a star.
Per @hotfreestyle on Instagram: "Shaquille O’Neal is officially being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Class of 2026. The legendary NBA star, media personality and business mogul will be recognized in the Sports Entertainment category, celebrating his impact beyond basketball."
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was sure to give O'Neal his flowers.
"Insane Diesel!!!" he wrote on Instagram. "Wow."
Over the course of his career, O'Neal averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks on 58 percent shooting from the field. In 19 seasons, the center suited up for the Orlando Magic, Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
His Hollywood star is far from the only bit of hardware to his name — four combined NBA titles with the Heat and Lakers headline his trophy case — but it's another pool he's now dipped into.
And a big one, at that.
