Draymond Green's 3-Word Reaction to Big Shaquille O'Neal News

Shaquille O’Neal in the 2000 Finals:



41 PTS | 12 REB | 4 BLK | 59.4 FG%

35 PTS | 11 REB | 2 BLK | 63.0 FG%

36 PTS | 21 REB | 2 BLK | 52.0 FG%

33 PTS | 13 REB | 2 BLK | 62.5 FG%

40 PTS | 24 REB | 3 BLK | 61.1 FG%

43 PTS | 19 REB | 3 BLK | 67.7 FG%



Won his first Finals MVP.