Draymond Green's Blunt Statement on Warriors Needing a Trade
The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching as the deadline is set for Thursday at 3:00 PM EST. Many teams have started to look for trades, none more than the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors' name has been thrown in the hat of many talented trade rumors. Some of the players in these rumors include Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans, and Kevin Durant who is a former Warrior who plays for the Phoenix Suns.
These reports have made their way into the Warriors' locker room, sparking responses from numerous players. Following Draymond Green’s return game from a calf injury on Monday, Green would speak with the media about the reports.
“We all know (Joe Lacob’s) pissed sitting at .500. You’d be a fool to sit back and think ‘Oh man everything’s ok’. Not with that guy, that guy is always trying to win you know he’s always pushing the envelope as much as he can and so you understand that. You got to know your people you’re dealing with and he does not ever,“ Green stated.
“Do you ever look at him when we are losing,” Green asked a reporter. “He ain’t going for no losing so sitting at .500 you got to expect that they’re going to look to be aggressive. It’s not an organization that’s going to do anything dumb, but they’re going to look to be aggressive and I understand it.”
The Warriors' hope to add another star player has put nearly every Golden State player in a position to be traded. Luka Doncic's recent trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers has only added to that pressure.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns