Draymond Green's Brutally Honest Giannis Antetokounmpo Statement
The Milwaukee Bucks and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo are expected to discuss their future together this offseason, and the Golden State Warriors have emerged as a top potential trade destination.
The Warriors building a star trio of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Antetokounmpo would be unstoppable on paper, and Golden State could be desperate to make an all-in move after suffering an underwhelming second-round playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Warriors adding the best power forward in basketball would be the ultimate power move. However, is Antetokounmpo the best power forward in basketball? Warriors star forward Draymond Green recently took to The Draymond Green Show to admit how he does not believe Antetokounmpo is the best player at the power forward position.
“I’m going to disagree,” Green said. “And the reason I disagree is this. Giannis has played in an era where it kind of became positionless basketball. And I don’t necessarily think that Giannis is a power forward and has been [during his career]. And that’s why I disagree with that.
“Because Giannis is one of the greatest players of this era, and the game was kind of positionless. What made people start calling Giannis a power forward is because you had to start putting power forwards in the center [position] on Giannis [to guard him].”
"But if you look at the great power forwards. Giannis doesn’t play like Tim Duncan; Giannis doesn’t play like Kevin Garnett," Green continued. "So, I think people are being lazy and don’t understand what they’re looking at, and so they pigeonhole him into the power forward position. And I just don’t think that’s very accurate."
Of course, Green is not throwing shade at Antetokounmpo here, he simply thinks putting a "power forward" label on the two-time MVP is not fair. Antetokounmpo has been one of the top players in the NBA for years, and as the league becomes more positionless, Green's statement is valid.