Draymond Green's Brutally Honest Statement on Jonathan Kuminga's Game
The Golden State Warriors have a major roster spot battle going on this preseason. Steve Kerr has to make a big decision on who is going to play the four spot and who is going to play the five spot in the starting lineup. While some fans think Jonathan Kuminga could play in the four spot, Draymond Green absolutely disagrees.
During training camp, Draymond Green was asked about Jonathan playing the four spot, and Green immediately refuted it.
"I think he’s a three," Green said. "That’s always been my opinion. That's not going to change. To play the four, it requires a certain skill set. So oftentimes, people approach the four as if it's not a position. You think like, 'oh I can just move a guy there.' No, it's a position that you have to know how to play. You don't think anybody can play the point guard, the four is the same way."
When it came to whether or not Kuminga even had the skillset to become a four, Green denied it. In his eyes, Kuminga could maybe become a four after longer than two years.
"He's never done it," Green said. "Can he adjust and learn that, I don't know. Can a receiver learn how to be a quarterback in two years? In my eyes, he's a three."
While some Warriors fans believe Kuminga has the ability to play the four, it sounds like Draymond Green would rather play the four than the five. If that's the case, expect Draymond Green to get what he wants.
