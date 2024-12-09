Draymond Green's Celebration in Warriors-Timberwolves Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors headed into their Sunday night rematch with the Minnesota Timberwolves in need of a win to not only avoid consecutive losses, but to give them momentum heading into their NBA Cup playoff game on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.
The Warriors were able to do so, as a strong third-quarter performance put them in a position to walk away with their 14th win of the season with a 114-106 final score. With it being a two-score game and less than 30 seconds on the game clock, Draymond Green had the ball in his hands and delivered.
Driving on Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels, Green took the screen from Stephen Curry and threw down a one-hand slam to end any hopes of a Timberwolves comeback. And just like his teammate, Green showed out with Curry's signature "night night" celebration after the strong flush.
Following Friday's contest against the Timberwolves, Green informed the media that he and head coach Steve Kerr had talked and that Jonathan Kuminga would move into the starting lineup in favor of him. However, with an injury to Andrew Wiggins, Green was inserted back into the starting five and finished with six points, six rebounds, seven assists, and the final basket.
With wins in two of their last three games, Golden State heads into a win-or-go-home matchup Wednesday with the Houston Rockets at 6:30 PM PST on TNT.
