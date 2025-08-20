Draymond Green's Five-Word Reaction to Viral Appearance With LeBron James
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has always been a very polarizing player on and off the court, but his legacy as a four-time champion will certainly live on. Green is arguably the greatest "glue guy" of all time, although he became much more than that for the Warriors over the years.
The four-time All-Star and 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year has cemented himself among the league's best and will certainly be inducted into the Hall of Fame when it's all said and done. On top of being a legend in his own right, he has developed an interesting friendship with the potential GOAT, LeBron James.
Draymond Green and LeBron James
Despite having poor relationships with plenty of players around the NBA, as Green has commonly been one of the most hated stars in the league, the Warriors forward continues to have a strong bond with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.
Green is always one of the first NBA stars to praise James whenever he reaches a career milestone or makes league history, and the two future Hall of Famers simply have a great amount of respect for one another.
After meeting in the NBA Finals for four consecutive years from 2015 to 2018, many would expect James to have more of a rivalry with Green and Steph Curry, but there is only respect between the stars.
LeBron James posts picture with Draymond Green
On Tuesday, James shared a picture on Instagram of himself with a few friends, including NBA stars Draymond Green and Kevin Love.
Via LeBron James: "Great people always = Great Times & Vibes no matter where you are! A weekend was had! Until next time 🫡👑"
Green reacted to James' post, sharing an Instagram story with a five-word message after spending the weekend with the Lakers star and some friends.
"With a few Good Men," Green posted on Instagram.
Green is entering his 14th season in the NBA, while James is unbelievably entering year 23. The two veteran stars have certainly left an impact on the NBA, and it is nice for a fan to see them having an off-court relationship.