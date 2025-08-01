Draymond Green's Four-Word Message On Micah Parsons' Trade Request to Cowboys
The NBA offseason has been a busy one, with stars like Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane, Kristaps Porzingis, and Bradley Beal all joining new teams for the 2025-26 season. With teams around the league loading up on talent to try and compete against the Oklahoma City Thunder, next season should provide some highly entertaining basketball.
While the NBA is still several months away, with preseason starting in October, sports fans are starting to divert their attention to the upcoming NFL season. Even though they aren't the best team in the league, the public eye is always on the Dallas Cowboys. On Friday, star pass rusher Micah Parsons made headlines with his recent message.
Taking to his X account, Parsons shared a lengthy message about how he's now requested a trade from the Cowboys amid his ongoing contract negotiations with the franchise. "Unfortunately I no longer want to be here," Parsons boldly stated.
Parsons shared that he has submitted a trade request to Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones of the Cowboys. The franchise has already given extensions to CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, and Parsons will now seek a new team with one year remaining on his current contract.
Draymond Green's Response
Seeing this, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green took to his Threads account to share, "Micah had time today!"
Green, a fellow podcaster like Parsons, expressed his support for Parsons as he seeks a contract extension. Two of the most vocal and outspoken professional athletes in North America, it seems as though Green is in support of Parsons getting paid what he deserves.
What Could Be Next For Parsons?
While it does seem like a stretch, there still is a possibility that Parsons could return to Dallas next season if they reach his contract demands and are able to resolve this issue. Players have asked for trades in the past and were not granted them, so there is the possibility of a return to the Cowboys.
However, looking at teams across the NFL that could be vying for Parsons' services, several organizations around the league will likely be inquiring to try and land the talented pass rusher who has posted 12 or more sacks in every season of his career.
Those teams could include the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, and Buffalo Bills. Both the Chargers and Bills could see Parsons as a missing piece to taking them to the next level in the AFC, giving them an elite pass rusher to chase down the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.
