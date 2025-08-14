Draymond Green’s Four-Word Message To Hollywood Legend Denzel Washington
NBA players are the best basketball players in the world, no doubt about it. While that's not to neglect leagues such as the EuroLeague and others around the world, the best of the best come to the NBA to prove themselves against the best the game has to offer.
However, with the fame and the wealth that come with playing in the NBA, there are plenty of downsides that come with it, mainly the criticism. Every mistake players make is highlighted, and players such as Kevin Durant have no problem going online and defending themselves amid the criticism they face.
In the world of sports media, there are plenty of powerful voices who may dictate what fans think of players. Skip Bayless is one prominent example who has remained heavily critical of LeBron James throughout his career, despite the fact that he has an argument for being the greatest of all time.
Playing the side of the players, Academy Award winner and acting legend Denzel Washington recently shared in an interview with Sports Illustrated his thoughts on the current state of sports media, and even received a reaction from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
"All the shows are a bunch of guys...who have an opinion about what something should be when they haven't done it," Washington said. "...Those who have, know what they're talking about. Those who haven't, don't. Period."
Seeing this, Green took to his Instagram story to reshare the clip of Washington, adding a four-word message along with it.
"Some Can! Most Can't!" Green said to his Instagram story. "Shut Up!!! Preach 🐐," Green also added.
A prominent media voice himself despite being a player, it's clear that Green's post-NBA career will lead him into a studio or analyst role at some point in time. And based on his reaction to Washington's words, it's clear that Green isn't a fan of the Skip Bayless or Stephen A Smith types who weren't professional players but always have an opinion on the sport.
It's likely Green feels this way due to the heavy criticism he's received in his career, although he'll likely become a Hall of Famer when it's all said and done. Whether it's the technical and flagrant trouble Green has found himself in or just his play on the court, Green's big personality subjects him to receiving opinions, for better or for worse.
Related Articles
Golden State Warriors Should Target 3x NBA All-Star
Longtime Warriors Executive Makes Big Decision Amid Controversial Offseason
Cooper Flagg to Join LeBron James on Rare NBA List in Warriors-Mavericks Game