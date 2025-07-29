Draymond Green’s Heartfelt Message After Chris Paul’s Clippers Introduction
After eight years away, Chris Paul is finally back home.
Following his 20th season in the NBA, spent next to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, Paul once again tested the free agency market. He ended up finding his fourth team in four seasons, but a largely familiar one.
"It was a no-brainer," Paul said of signing with the LA Clippers. "When you're in this lifestyle for a while, a lot of people will try to tell your story for you."
He went on: "For me, the gratitude that I have, being able to play as long as I have, the easiest decision is my family, sitting up here. Getting a chance to be around them .. to be around a lot more."
Paul spent six seasons with the Clippers before he went to the Houston Rockets and began a series of shorter stints with several teams, including the Golden State Warriors. Last season with the Spurs marked the first time since his fourth season with LA that he logged perfect attendance.
“If that doesn't happen, I wouldn't have this opportunity to come back and play this year," the point guard said of joining the Spurs.
Now that Paul is back in Los Angeles, his final season(s) will be marked by contention in the Western Conference. Warriors star Draymond Green noted that Paul was as happy as he looked donning his new threads.
Perhaps he is.
"My dawg is as happy as he looks," Green wrote on Instagram.
