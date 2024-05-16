Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green’s Honest Luka Doncic Statement During Mavericks-Thunder

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is a guest analyst on TNT

Joey Linn

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) with Golden
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) with Golden / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is a guest analyst on TNT during Wednesday night’s playoff games. Speaking during the halftime show of Game 5 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks, Green praised the passing ability of Luka Doncic, saying he is spoon feeding his teammates the basketball.

This pushes back against a recent narrative that Doncic’s teammates do not enjoy playing with him due to his play style, because while Doncic does handle the ball quite a bit, he is always looking to get his teammates involved.

Always near the top of the league in assists per game, Doncic is one of the very best playmakers in basketball. While the Mavericks star can also put up big scoring numbers, and will take a lot of his own shots, he creates great looks for his teammates. This is what separates Doncic from other stars, as he is able to make plays for himself and others. 

May 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and guard
May 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and guard / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

This was high praise from Draymond Green, who has faced off against Doncic on several occasions, and clearly has a lot of respect for what the Mavericks star is able to do. While Green would prefer to be out there competing, he is also seemingly enjoying his time as an analyst on TNT, and is always entertaining with his insight and unfiltered approach.

