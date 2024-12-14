Draymond Green’s Honest Statement on Controversial Warriors-Rockets Ending
After a dominant NBA Cup run took the Golden State Warriors to the knockout rounds, Wednesday's matchup against the Houston Rockets crushed their hopes for a trip to Las Vegas.
The Warriors had the ticket to Vegas secured in their hands with just seconds left, but an insane ending shocked everyone. The final play of the game led to tons of controversy, as the referees called a crucial loose-ball foul on Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga with three seconds left and a one-point lead. Rockets guard Jalen Green would then make both free throws, taking the lead and ultimately winning the game for Houston.
This ending caused mayhem, as head coach Steve Kerr and star guard Steph Curry simply could not believe what had just happened.
Now, after the Warriors have had a couple of days off to rest and reflect on the heartbreaking loss, Warriors star forward Draymond Green gave his input on the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.
"Obviously, I disagree with the call," Green said. "I'm a little upset for the game to end on two free throws like that with a play like that, nobody's in scoring position. With all the things leading up to it, it's upsetting. But, you gotta make the plays down the stretch and give the Houston Rockets credit. They made the plays down the stretch and we didn't."
Considering how poorly Wednesday's game ended, Green gave a very level-headed response by giving the Rockets credit and acknowledging that the Warriors simply did not make the plays they needed to. It is always horrible for a game to end like that, but the first step is to make the right plays to avoid being in that tight situation in the first place.
