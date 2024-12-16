Draymond Green's Honest Statement on Dennis Schroder to Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors were one of the teams heavily rumored to be involved in the NBA trade market, with a handful of expiring contracts and assets that could be used. With the recently signed player restriction lifting on December 15th, the Warriors acted quickly and made a move to acquire what reports indicate isn't their last acquisition.
On Sunday, the Warriors and Brooklyn Nets finalized a move that would send the expiring contract of De'Anthony Melton and two-way guard Reece Beekman along with three second-round picks for Dennis Schroder and a 2025 second-rounder. The move would provide the Warriors with more offensive firepower and allow Golden State to capitalize on Melton's contract as he's set to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
Several members of the organization were asked about the trade after Sunday night's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, and Warriors forward Draymnd Green had an interesting response.
"I don’t think he was necessarily brought here to fit," Warriors forward Draymond Green said about the Schroder acquisition. "We play a certain style of basketball he does not really play. We need someone who can do the things he does. I’m looking forward to us adjusting to him.”
Green further elaborated on his point, saying, "We have to adjust to him because he’s bringing something this team needs. To just make him fall in line with what we do, we’d be wasting our time. We need somebody that can do what we necessarily don’t do, and I think that’s what he’ll be for us.”
While Green's initial remark was interesting, he elaborated by saying that Schroder's skillset is extremely valuable and what this team is in need of. Head coach Steve Kerr mentioned that he envisions seeing the veteran guard starting alongside Stephen Curry, which should allow Curry to focus on dominating off-the-ball.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion