Draymond Green's Honest Statement on Recent Trade Rumors
The Golden State Warriors were in the middle of many trade rumors leading up to last week's deadline. Some of these rumors had many of their stars on the verge of being traded, one of the players being Draymond Green, a 13-year veteran who has spent his entire NBA career with the Warriors.
Before trading for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday, the Warriors were hopeful to bring Kevin Durant back to the Bay Area. This trade would’ve required many players to be sent in return, including Green. Green, who has been known to overreact, did the exact opposite.
"Ninety-five percent of the things you worry about never come true," Green told The Athletic. "If (I did get traded), then it just is what it is. My worries ain’t stopping it. So I wasn’t worried at all. I’ve been in a place of uncertainty overall. But what’s going to be is going to be. To sit and worry about it, this life is hard enough to worry about what you can’t control."
Green recently returned from a calf injury that sidelined him for seven games. In four games back, Green is averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.0 steals with a 2-2 record. The new trio of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green could be enough to lift the Warriors to a deep postseason run, as Golden State could be fortunate they held onto their four-time champion.
