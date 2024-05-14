Draymond Green's Incredibly Bold Prediction on 2024 NBA Champion
While the NBA Playoffs currently feel somewhat wide-open, it mainly feels like fans are headed toward a collision course between the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics in a matchup that should have happened last season.
Draymond Green disagrees with that assessment.
During the newest episode of Inside the NBA, Draymond Green gave his opinion on who he believes is the most championship-ready team in the NBA. His answer will shock you.
"I think Dallas," Green said. "Dallas to me, is the team that looks most ready to go. They've got Luka and Kyrie. When Luka can't get it going, Kyrie seems to always get it going. They know what it takes to win, especially Kyrie winning a championship. They've got all the pieces around them to do it."
Unfortunately for the Dallas Mavericks and their fanbase, Draymond Green and his pick resulted in a crushing Game 4 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, the series is tied 2-2 against the Thunder, with Game 5 being in Oklahoma City. Prior to Game 4, it felt like it was a safe bet to pick the Mavericks to reach the Western Conference Finals, but that pick doesn't feel safe anymore.
It's hard to bet against anyone besides the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics when it comes to the 2024 NBA champion pick. The only team in the Western Conference that seems capable of upsetting the Denver Nuggets is the Minnesota Timberwolves, but that's about it.
