Draymond Green's Official Injury Status for Warriors-Clippers
The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough loss on Christmas to the Los Angeles Lakers. Getting an incredible 38-point performance from superstar point guard Steph Curry, the Warriors were unable to defeat their Pacific Division rivals. This loss dropped the Warriors to 15-14 on the season.
Things are not getting any easier for the Warriors on Friday, as they are traveling down to Inglewood for a matchup with the 17-13 LA Clippers. Curry has already been ruled out for this game with bilateral knee injury management, and his veteran teammate Draymond Green is also listed on the injury report.
The official injury designation for Green is a left low back contusion, and his status has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful. The Warriors play again on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, a game that will be back at Chase Center.
Curry expected to potentially sit one of these two games, telling reporters after the Christmas day matchup that it could be part of his knee injury management.
"I know when the knee stuff popped up, that was part of the conversation," Curry said. "Obviously still dealing with it to some capacity... That has always been a part of the challenges. I want to play every game... It's part of the conversation for sure, but you still have to consider the miles I have and where I'm at in my career. You've got to still be smart."
The challenge for Curry and the Warriors is navigating his health while also staying in the playoff picture. Entering Friday, the Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves for eighth in the Western Conference standings.
As for Green, he will likely receive a final status when Steve Kerr addresses reporters pregame, but it now seems he will not play.
