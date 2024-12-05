Draymond Green's Official Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets
The Golden State Warriors will look to avoid a sixth-straight loss on Thursday night when facing the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Briefly atop the Western Conference standings, the Warriors have fallen all the way to sixth place due to their losing streak.
Snapping that streak will be especially difficult on Thursday night, because both Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been ruled out. Curry has been ruled out with bilateral knee injury management, while Green is sidelined due to left calf tightness. Prioritizing the long-term health of their two veteran stars over a regular season game in December, the Warriors are being cautious.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Rockets will be without Tari Eason tomorrow night at Warriors. He's in concussion protocol. Fred VanVleet is questionable with a right knee contusion. Warriors get Rockets in SF tomorrow and in Cup quarterfinal next Wednesday in Houston."
This game will be an opportunity for Golden State’s depth to show itself. Relying on an unconventional 12-man rotation for much of this season, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been comfortable playing almost anybody on Golden State’s active roster. Forced to utilize that depth even more in this game, Kerr will need good production from several key role players.
The Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises this season, as they enter Thursday’s game with the second-best record in the Western Conference. Sitting at 15-7 through 22 games, Houston has been playing very well, and should present a real challenge for the Warriors.
Golden State and Houston will begin play at 7:00 PM PT on Thursday night.
