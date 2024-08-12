Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry scored 24 points in Team USA's gold medal game victory over France at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This included a fourth quarter eruption where Curry made four threes in the final minutes of the game.
Curry's longtime teammate Draymond Green made the trip to Paris for this gold medal game. Curry and Green have won four NBA championships as teammates, and were able to celebrate this gold medal game victory in Paris together.
As Curry was amid his fourth quarter explosion, Green was seen in the crowd celebrating as if it was a Warriors game:
One of the most iconic photos from this game was shared by USA Basketball, and it shows Curry hitting his famous "Night Night" celebration while Green can be seen with his arms in the air celebrating with him:
Curry made four threes in the fourth quarter alone, as he was able to hold off France's comeback attempt singlehandedly.
This was the first and potentially last appearance at the Olympics for Curry, but the 36-year-old point guard made it count. Making just five of his first 20 three-point attempts to begin the tournament, Curry went for 60 points in the final two games to finish the Paris Olympics as Team USA's leading scorer.
Now an Olympic gold medalist, Curry adds to his historic career.
