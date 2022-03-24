Draymond Green Says He'll Skip Warriors Game to See LeBron pass Kareem

Draymond Green is looking forward to watching NBA history unfold before his very eyes — so much so that he’s warning his head coach he’ll potentially play hookie for a night.

On an episode of the Draymond Green Show — the Warriors’ star’s hit podcast — Green said that he’ll be missing from the sideline in the event Golden State play while LeBron James attempts to reach No. 1 on the league’s all-time scoring list.

“Probably in 50 more games or so, 50-70 more games or so, [James] will be first all-time and I can’t wait to see that,” Green said. “Steve Kerr, I’m throwing this out there right now. If LeBron James is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game.”

Currently, James sits at No. 2 on the NBA’s scoring list after passing Karl Malone, who has 36,928 career points, on March 19. Now, with 36,985 points, James has just over 1,400 points left to pass Kareem Abdual-Jabbar for No.1 all-time with 38,387.

With an average of 27 points per game in his career, Green’s estimation is on the money for James as he’d be expected to eclipse the milestone in 51 games if his averages hold true.

For Green, while there have been many heated playoff battles with the former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar, the two have been known to be close off the court. Both, in fact, are clients of Klutch Sports Group — a sports agency founded by James’ longtime friend Rich Paul.

In addition, the two are business partners off the court as both are investors in the media platform “Uninterrupted.”

Regardless of their relationship, it has yet to be seen how Green’s plan to support James will go over with his head coach but it’s very likely the Michigan State product won’t care if his coach is on board or not.

“That’s what we doing, coach Kerr,” Green said with a smile on his face.