Draymond Green Says Mavericks Aren't 'Nasty' Team Like Grizzlies

Draymond Green had some pretty choice words when comparing the Memphis Grizzlies to the Dallas Mavericks - some that Grizzlies fans may not be happy with.

I think it’ll get a lot more physical but not testy or nasty because we’re not a testy and nasty team and they’re not a testy and nasty team," Green said. "Memphis is a testy and nasty team, but that’s not who Dallas is and that’s not who we are.”

The hostility between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies brewed throughout the entire series and clearly continues brewing even after the series ended. Dillon Brooks and Steph Curry shared words with each other after the series ended, and Draymond Green also continues to talk about the Grizzlies. If these two teams could get another playoff series with one another, it'll certainly be the most entertaining one of the year.

The Golden State Warriors may be facing the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, but it's clearly been a much calmer series in the one game they've played. The Warriors had the perfect defensive game plan against Luka Doncic in Game 1, but that's only one game. Golden State has to make sure they're ready for the Mavericks' counterpunch in Game 2, which is certainly coming with a player that's able to create a matchup nightmare like Luka Doncic.

