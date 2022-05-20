Skip to main content
Draymond Green Says Mavericks Aren't 'Nasty' Team Like Grizzlies

Draymond Green Says Mavericks Aren't 'Nasty' Team Like Grizzlies

Draymond Green compared the Grizzlies and the Mavericks.

Draymond Green compared the Grizzlies and the Mavericks.

Draymond Green had some pretty choice words when comparing the Memphis Grizzlies to the Dallas Mavericks - some that Grizzlies fans may not be happy with.

I think it’ll get a lot more physical but not testy or nasty because we’re not a testy and nasty team and they’re not a testy and nasty team," Green said. "Memphis is a testy and nasty team, but that’s not who Dallas is and that’s not who we are.”

The hostility between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies brewed throughout the entire series and clearly continues brewing even after the series ended. Dillon Brooks and Steph Curry shared words with each other after the series ended, and Draymond Green also continues to talk about the Grizzlies. If these two teams could get another playoff series with one another, it'll certainly be the most entertaining one of the year.

The Golden State Warriors may be facing the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, but it's clearly been a much calmer series in the one game they've played. The Warriors had the perfect defensive game plan against Luka Doncic in Game 1, but that's only one game. Golden State has to make sure they're ready for the Mavericks' counterpunch in Game 2, which is certainly coming with a player that's able to create a matchup nightmare like Luka Doncic.

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka Doncic's Game 7 Performance

LeBron James Shares High Praise For Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Steph Curry Reveals Thoughts on Suns vs. Mavericks Game 7

USATSI_18298789_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Says Mavericks Aren't 'Nasty' Team Like Grizzlies

By Farbod Esnaashari14 seconds ago
EEXBB6MBPZDYBP2SPODC32UBRE
News

Injury Report: Luka Doncic Battling Illness

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
1239507387.0
News

Draymond Green Blasts Klay Thompson's Critics

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter in game one of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Wiggins Reacts to Defensive Effort on Luka Doncic

By C.J. Peterson22 hours ago
klay-luka-GettyImages-1237985911
News

Klay Thompson Responds to Narrative That Warriors Can't Guard Luka Doncic

By Joey LinnMay 19, 2022
BNG-L-WARRIORS-0514-131
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Andrew Wiggins' Defense on Luka Doncic

By Joey LinnMay 18, 2022
1380404739.0
News

Game One Injury Report: Warriors vs. Mavericks

By Joey LinnMay 18, 2022
usatsi_15567051
News

Luka Doncic Reveals True Feelings on Draymond Green

By Joey LinnMay 17, 2022
Warriors-Mavericks-Basketba2-e1547467133165
News

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka Doncic's Game 7 Performance

By Joey LinnMay 17, 2022