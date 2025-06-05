Draymond Green Sends Cryptic Criticism at New York Knicks
It's no secret that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green isn't a fan of Karl-Anthony Towns.
One would have imagined that hostility might have settled down once the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics and reached the Conference Finals, but that doesn't seem to be the case.
During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green threw some very cryptic shade at the Knicks after they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers.
"I think going forward in order to win, it ain't there yet... I think in order to win, the Knicks need to bring in a great player," Green said. "If the Knicks want to compete for a championship, I think they need a great player and I'll just leave it at that."
While Green doesn't name Karl-Anthony Towns by name during his statement, it's clear that's who he's referring to. Towns and Mikal Bridges were both of the team's big acquisitions this offseason, but neither played at the level Jalen Brunson played at. However, Towns received the biggest share of criticism due to how he played in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
It's hard to say why exactly Green has so much disdain for Towns, but it's clear that he's on his list, along with Rudy Gobert. At some point, though, Green has to get over it.
