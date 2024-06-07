Draymond Green Sends Harsh Message to Chennedy Carter After Caitlin Clark Foul
Following her controversial foul on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter refused to answer any questions about it. Carter has received a lot of backlash for her foul, but Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was more upset about her refusal to address it with the media.
“Love what you did," Green said to Carter on an episode of his podcast. "I don't love how you went to the press conference and wouldn't answer a question about it, quite frankly. If you want to understand how this thing goes, I'll give you a little advice. You want to take on the villain role? Great, love it. You're gonna be that enforcer on your team? Great, love it. But you can't dodge the questions. When you go to the press conference, you answer the questions... You did what you did, stand on it."
Green was straightforward with his message to Carter, adding, “You cannot hide from the question. Stand on what you did. You can't then run to Twitter... No, no, no. They had a chance to ask you a question, and you hid. Stand on what you say. Stand on what you do. That's my only gripe with what she did."
With his fair share of controversial incidents, Green has some experience with stuff like this.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond