Draymond Green Sends Message to Indiana Fever After Chennedy Carter's Caitlin Clark Foul

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has a message for the Fever

Apr 7, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates after beating the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
The basketball world has been discussing a very controversial foul against Caitlin Clark in Saturday’s game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. Following some verbal back-and-forth between Clark and Sky guard Chennedy Carter, Carter delivered a hit that sent Clark to the floor. 

As previously mentioned, the foul has been the topic of much discussion, and one of the latest basketball figures to weigh in was Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. An enforcer himself, Green urged the Fever to acquire one in an Instagram comment on Saturday. 

Since this is not the first time Clark has taken a similar shot from an opponent this season, Green believes her team needs to acquire and enforcer to help protect the star guard. It seems many players around the WNBA are attempting to send a message to Clark and the Fever early this season, and it’s something Green wants to see the organization counter.

While Indiana has just two wins this season, Clark is off to an incredible start to her WNBA career, already breaking league records. Clark will only get better as she gets more comfortable at the professional level, but she has made it clear so far this season that she belongs in the league. 

Indiana’s win over Chicago on Saturday was a big one, and something they will look to build on as the season continues. 

