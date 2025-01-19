Draymond Green Sends Message to Jordan Poole After Wizards-Warriors
Coming fresh off a 2022 NBA championship, the Golden State Warriors went into the 2022-23 season with high hopes. Instead, they were a second-round exit, and many fans point to a specific point of the season where it all went wrong.
The Warriors successfully built a dynasty around superstar point guard Steph Curry, specifically pairing him with a defensive star and excellent playmaker in Draymond Green. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Green tends to lose his cool, and one incident might have cost them a chance of going back-to-back.
At the Warriors training camp in October 2022, Green and young guard Jordan Poole exchanged words, leading to a haymaker thrown by the veteran forward.
No NBA fan has been able to forget this moment, especially since the video was leaked and everybody got to see the Green punch.
Poole returned to Golden State on Saturday for just the second time since getting traded to the Washington Wizards, dropping 38 points in a Warriors win. Poole made an interesting comment following his homecoming to Golden State, via Marc J. Spears.
"I love those guys over there. I love most of those guys over there," Poole said about his former Warriors teammates.
Green took to social media to respond to Poole's comment, issuing some sort of an apology.
"I really am sorry," Green wrote on X.
Green's punch created all sorts of tension around the organization, ultimately pushing Poole out of Golden State. The Warriors have not been the same since, but Green has made it clear he regrets his actions and seems truly sincere.
Golden State finishes the two-game season series against the Wizards with a sweep, as the two teams will have to wait till next season before Poole faces his former team again.
