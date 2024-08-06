Draymond Green Shares Anthony Davis Reaction During USA vs. Brazil
Team USA advanced to the Paris Olympics semifinals with a win over Brazil on Tuesday. It was a convincing win for Team USA, who entered the game as heavy favorites.
With this being a blowout from early on, USA Basketball and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was able to spread the minutes around quite a bit. Using all three of his bigs for at least 12 minutes, Kerr played all of Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, and Anthony Davis in this game,
Embiid received the start in this game, scoring 14 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Davis and Adebayo were the bigs used off the bench, and Davis was especially impressive, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in the win.
Receiving a reaction from Warriors forward Draymond Green, Davis impressed the four-time NBA champion with his play against Brazil.
Team USA will now advance to the semifinals where they will face Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Serbia. Serbia defeated Australia on Tuesday by final score of 95-90. The winner of this USA vs. Serbia game will play the winner of France vs. Germany in the gold medal game.
Team USA has been favored to win gold since this tournament began, and they continue to show why that is the case. Loaded with talent, this group looks to have everything they need to leave the Paris Olympics with gold.
