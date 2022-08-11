Skip to main content
Draymond Green Shares Hot Kevin Durant Take

Draymond shared his thoughts on Kevin Durant vs. Carmelo Anthony as scorers
The NBA offseason is now deep into the dead period of content, where unnecessary debates begin dominating talk shows and podcasts. While this is not an uncommon trend even when there is good basketball to discuss, such discourse always dominates the late months of summer. The latest debate came on The Draymond Green Show, when the topic of Kevin Durant vs. Carmelo Anthony came up.

The question was regarding both players in their primes, only as scorers. After pondering the question for a moment, Green said, "I'm gonna go with Melo. The reason I'm gonna go with Melo is actually this in specific..."

Green then continued by telling a story about a time he faced off with Carmelo Anthony, and the All-Star forward was able to coerce a referee into giving him free throws. According to Green, Anthony was upset at a non-call, and he let the referee know about it. The next play down, Anthony went to the exact same move, and this time was awarded with free throws.

Having played with Kevin Durant at his peak, Green knows how dominant he was as a scorer. That said, Green believes prime Melo has him beat in that department. Between his early days with the Denver Nuggets, and his great run with the New York Knicks, Carmelo Anthony is certainly one of the game's great scorers. Better than Kevin Durant is debatable, but Draymond Green believes that's the case.

