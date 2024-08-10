Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Shares Viral Reaction to Steph Curry's Olympic Performance

Draymond Green was on the edge of his seat during Team USA's comeback.

On Thursday afternoon, Steph Curry and Team USA had the basketball world on the edge of their seat as they overcame a 17-point deficit against Serbia in the Semifinals of the Paris Olympics. It was a moment that had not only NBA fans filled with anxiety but even Steph's teammates, too.

During the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Draymond Green revealed his hilarious reaction to Team USA's dramatic game against Serbia in the Semifinals. Green revealed that he was actually very close to texting LeBron James and Steph Curry in a group chat.

"My heart was in my stomach watching this game," Green said. "I was this close to putting Bron and Steph in a group chat, like bruh. Come on, man. At halftime we was down 11, I was this close to group texting them."

Perhaps the funniest part about Green's reaction was how much he was live-tweeting during the game. Green was having a full-on commentary moment by himself throughout the Team USA game, at one point even questioning Steve Kerr's rotations - something that Green jokingly knew he should have cooled offf on.

"I was tweeting like a motherf***er," Green joked.

If it's any consolation to Draymond Green, he wasn't alone during his hilarious reaction to the Team USA vs Serbia game. NBA players around the league, including Ja Morant, Trae Young, and more, were all live-tweeting throughout the game. That's what makes the Olympics such a special moment, it brings everyone together.

