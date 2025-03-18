Draymond Green's Honest Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement
The MVP race is more intriguing than ever as a top guard and a top big man has both made their case strong for the prestigious award.
The award has started to narrow down to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Jokic has won the award three times already with the hopes of winning not only his fourth but his fourth in five years.
As for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he's looking to win his first MVP award ever, and hoping to be the first guard to win it since James Harden in 2018.
Many fans and players have publicly shared their opinions, including Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green who had his own opinion to share on the race.
“If Joker was having this year, statistically and all of that, if he was having this year and had never won MVP, he’d undoubtedly be MVP,” Green said on the Draymond Green Show. “But because people have grown accustomed to him averaging those type of numbers, you kind of get a bump down from that.
"Now in saying that, you kind of look at who’s won MVP over the years, I think it’s also very hard to deny Shai.”
Green continued to express the uncomfortableness of not giving the center another MVP when people look back 5-10 years later.
“10 years from now, 5 years from now. Jokic doesn’t win MVP… and you put those stats next to Shai’s stats, everybody’s gonna be like, what the hell, there’s no chance this guy didn’t win MVP.”
The two teams currently hold a high seeding in the Western Conference ahead of the NBA Playoffs. At this rate, the two players could play in a best of 7 series in the Western Conference Finals.
