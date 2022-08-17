Draymond Had Blunt Bar at Wedding

Draymond Green took his last name to an extra level this weekend as he exchanged vows with his wife this weekend.

As shown by social media posts from guests who attended the massive wedding and reception, Green and his wife, Hazel, shelled out for a blunt rolling station. Hand rolled marijuana cigars were constructed, distributed and enjoyed by those who wished to light up in honor of the new marriage.

As shown in the video, there were three distinct strains of cannabis available to fill these massive cigars. Happily Ever After — Gelato X Kush Mintz, Hazel Haze — Biscotti X Zkittlez, and All Day Day — OG. All of the strains chosen paid clear homage to the bride, groom and their holy matrimony.

As an NBA star, himself, its no surprise that there were many high-profile NBA players in attendance to watch Green get married. The guest list included Steph, Klay and even LeBron James, who is a known business partner of Green. While it's unclear if James or any of the other NBA players there took advantage of Green's party favors, they did appear to be having a good time on the dance floor, letting loose.

The good news for Green and his fellow NBA participants is that the NBA does not appear to re-instating drug testing for marijuana. The league dropped the testing protocol during COVID-19 in 2020 and has yet to start it back up in the two NBA seasons since.

Draymond gets to have his gas and smoke it, too.