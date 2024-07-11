Inside The Warriors

Dwyane Wade Reacts to Viral Steph Curry to LeBron James Lob

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers stars conneted on an incredible play

Joey Linn

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA forward Lebron James (6) looks on during the third quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry have each talked extensively about their excitement for this summer when they will be USA Basketball teammates at the Paris Olympics. Team USA played their first exhibition game on Wednesday night against Canada, securing a convincing victory after getting down early.

James and Curry led the way, as the two all-time greats were joined in the starting lineup by Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, Boston Celtics star Jrue Holiday, and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Connecting on an incredible alley-oop, James and Curry went viral with this exciting play, as fans had been waiting to see them connect on something like this:

James shared the play on Instagram, and received a comment from his former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade. James and Wade have one of the most iconic pictures in NBA history, and Wade alluded to that with his comment. Saying this Curry to James lob reminded him of that picture, Wade brought back some good memories for NBA fans:

Dwyane Wade comments on LeBron James' Instagram post
Dwyane Wade comments on LeBron James' Instagram post /

This should be a very fun summer for USA basketball, as this is one of the best rosters they have ever assembled. Led by James and Curry, Team USA has their sights set on a gold medal after assembling a very talented group of NBA stars.

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation.

