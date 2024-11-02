Eight Players Listed on Warriors vs Rockets Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets are meeting for the first time this season, in a matchup that contains eight players listed on the combined injury report.
The Warriors have four players on their injury report: Steph Curry, De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski, and Andrew Wiggins. Steph Curry is out due to a left peroneal strain, De'Anthony Melton is out due to right facet inflammation, Brandin Podziemski is available but will need to wear his facemask, and Andrew Wiggins is probable due to a lower back strain.
The Rockets have four players listed on their injury report as well: Steven Adams, N'Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, and Nate Williams. Steven Adams is out due to right knee injury recovery, N'Faly Dante is out on a two-way G League contract, Jack McVeigh is out on a two-way G League contract, and Nate Williams is out on a two-way G League contract.
Currently, the Warriors hold a 13-game winning streak over the Rockets, with the Rocket's last win coming on December 25, 2019. The Warriors will look to push that number 14, and they will utilize their newest asset, Buddy Hield. Hield has been averaging 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 49/50/100 shooting splits. Look for Hield to continue his strong performance against the Rockets.
The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets will face off today at 8:00 p.m. EST.
