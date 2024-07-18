ESPN Makes Big Steph Curry Announcement
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Just to name a few of his accolades, Curry is a 10-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA team member, four-time NBA champion, two-time league MVP, two-time scoring champion, an All-Star Game MVP, and a Finals MVP.
On top of all of this, Curry changed the game of basketball with his three-point shooting ability, and ranks first all-time in three-point makes. These accomplishments not only make Curry one of the greatest players in NBA history, but one of the greatest athletes in sports history.
Counting down their list of the top-100 athletes since 2000, ESPN named Curry the 14th best athlete since 2000. Explaining some of the reasoning for this ranking, ESPN’s Kendra Andrews wrote the following:
“If the way he revolutionized the game isn't enough to solidify his standing in the NBA -- and among great athletes around the world -- his résumé is. After winning his first Finals MVP in 2022, to go along with his four titles, 10 All-Star appearances, nine All-NBA teams and two MVPs, Curry asked: ‘What are they going to say now?’”
A very well deserved honor, Curry‘s placement near the top of this list is certainly justified by his accomplishments and impact on basketball.
While lists like this one are always controversial, it is hard to argue against Curry's greatness and impact on sports as a whole.
