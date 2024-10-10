ESPN Mics Catch Steve Kerr’s Message to Refs in Warriors vs Kings
It may only be the preseason, but that's not stopping Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr still made sure to let the referees know they made a questionable call during a game against the Kings.
During the second quarter, Steph Curry drew a foul while in the act of shooting, but referees felt like the foul was on the floor. Needless to say, Curry was confused and Steve Kerr wasn't happy about the call.
"He shot the ball," Kerr said to the referees. "You're overthinking it."
One of the more controversial calls in recent history has been when referees call fouls in the act of shooting. Many times they won't call very blatant fouls in the act of shooting, but other times they'll call very late calls in the act of shooting - there is very little consistency.
The Golden State Warriors ultimately defeated the Sacramento Kings 122-112 on Wednesday night. Even though it was just the preseason, the Warriors made some history in the process. The Warriors made 28 three-pointers against the Kings, which is one higher than their regular season record of 27 threes. It's also tied for the most three-pointers in preseason history at 28. Unfortunately, since it's the preseason, those numbers won't ultimately matter.
Up next for the Golden State Warriors in the preseason is the Detroit Pistons on October 13.
