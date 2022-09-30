ESPN's Shocking Prediction For Golden State Warriors Revealed

ESPN has released their regular season projection model, and their expectations for the Golden State Warriors are embarrassingly low.

Their statistics-based model is created by Kevin Pelton, which uses different projections based on box score stats among other components. The model surprisingly lists the Golden State Warriors as the 8th seed in the Western Conference this season.

Here are the eight teams listed higher than the Golden Start Warriors: Phoenix Suns (49 wins), Denver Nuggets (47.9), New Orleans Pelicans (47.6), Memphis Grizzlies (46.1), Minnesota Timberwolves (45.7), Los Angeles Clippers (43.6) and Dallas Mavericks (43.1).:

It's worth noting that ESPN themselves predicted that the Warriors will do even better than whatever projection they received. The projections aren't necessarily opinions on where ESPN believes the Warriors will finish, but rather a statistical and algorithmic prediction.

"Despite these losses, I expect Golden State to outperform this projection and be back near the top of the West," Pelton said.

It's hard to believe that the Golden State Warriors would ever finish the 8th seed this season. The only situation that would likely happen is if Steph Curry was injured for a majority of the season. Most analysts and even Vegas betting odds have the Golden State Warriors listed as the championship favorite for the season. Even if some don't have the Warriors listed as the championship favorite, they're still overwhelmingly listed as a championship favorite - take that for data.

Related Articles

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant