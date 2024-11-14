Ex-Lakers Champion Gets Honest on Potential Warriors Trade for Jimmy Butler
Before the season started, it felt like everyone wanted the Golden State Warriors to make a major trade. Whether it was for Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, or Zach LaVine, people wanted to see the Warriors find another All-Star. Now that the team is 8-2, that thought has changed a bit.
During an episode of the All The Smoke podcast, Matt Barnes and Trevor Ariza spoke about the Warriors making a potential major trade. Barnes asked Arzia if the team should trade for one of the following: Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Jerami Grant, and Cam Johnson.
"With those names? Probably not," Ariza said. "I would wait. I would slow down, again, playing the way they play, with that culture, it's a different culture. The guys that you named or that we've been talking about or that's out there right now, I don't see how they fit in that space. So, I would just slow down."
The Warriors have a very good thing going with their current team. Everyone seems to have bought in, no one is pouting about their minutes, and the chemistry is great. The team has only lost two games thus far against the LA Clippers and undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. However, things can change. Last season, the Warriors started the season 6-2 and then the rails completely fell off.
It's way too early for the Warriors to be considering any type of major moves, however, they shouldn't completely rule it out either.
