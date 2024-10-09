Ex-Warriors Champion Gets Honest on Steph Curry Teaming With LeBron James
After the 2024 Olympics, the biggest "What-If" scenario that every NBA fan seems to have is the idea of Steph Curry teaming up with LeBron James. It's not just regular NBA fans that have that thought either, it's also Steph Curry's former teammates.
During an interview with DJ Siddiqi of RG.org, former Warriors champion Matt Barnes opened up about the idea of Steph Curry and LeBron James teaming up.
"That's what I'm hoping selfishly," Barnes said. "Two of the greatest to ever do it, two of the greatest in my generation. The way they play off each other, the way Bron can handle the ball and make plays."
In Barnes' eyes, he doesn't believe LeBron James wants to be the leading scorer of a team anymore. He already has someone like that in Anthony Davis, but Curry would be more of a pure scorer and ball-handler.
"I think at this stage of the game – although he still can – I don't think Bron wants to be the leading scorer. I think he wants to be able to have an all-around game like he did in the Olympics, so it doesn't wear his body out as much," Barnes said.
The main thing that Matt Barnes wants to see is the same thing every NBA fan wants to see. Even if Steph Curry and LeBron James don't win a championship together, he just wants to see the two legends on the same team.
"As a fan, I pray that happens for both of them. Even if they don't end up winning, but just for the chance for all of us to see," Barnes said. "They've had so many great battles over the years, to see them finish their careers together would be amazing."
It's hard to see LeBron James leaving the Lakers now that Bronny is on the, and it's equally as hard to see Steph Curry leave the Warriors. If the team up were to happen, someone would have to compromise.