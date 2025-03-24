Ex-Warriors Champion Makes Brutally Honest Kevin Durant Statement
The Phoenix Suns have struggled for most of this year despite having one of the best duos in the NBA in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The Suns currently have a 34-37 record which is good enough for 10th in the Western Conference, even though the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks have the same record.
The 10th seed would land them in a play-in spot, however, they would have to win twice to make the playoffs as the 8th seed.
Although superstar forward Durant has had a productive season, former Warriors forward Matt Barnes believes Durant is miserable. During an episode of the All the Smoke podcast, Barnes revealed his thoughts.
“KD seems like he's f****** miserable,” Barnes said. “His body language is off, and he's been getting into little beefs with …mother*******. That owner trying to throw him in the trade because Bradley Beal clogged up the pipeline. I think it f— KD’s mental up.”
Barnes would continue his statement about Durant’s unhappiness.
“I think he really felt disrespected,” said Barnes. “The experiment has failed and there’s no questions about it.”
Durant is averaging 26.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 53/42/83 from the field which has made him one of the season’s best shooters once again. Durant was an All-Star this season and has the opportunity to lead his team to the play-in for what is likely the best-case scenario to end this regular season.
The Suns will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in hopes of winning their fourth straight game.
