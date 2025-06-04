Inside The Warriors

Ex-Warriors Star's Honest Jonathan Kuminga Statement Amid Free Agency Decision

Former NBA star Baron Davis has high hopes for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga

Austin Veazey

Mar 11, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts to a call by an official during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts to a call by an official during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors face a massive decision this offseason on Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old former top-10 pick is set to enter restricted free agency after an up-and-down season that saw his playing time yanked around.

Kuminga's stats look solid, as he averaged 15.3 PPG while shooting 45.4% from the floor, but he only appeared in 47 games, missing a lot of time with an ankle injury. He was also completely sat by Steve Kerr's decision for a few games in the playoffs. However, there are still people who believe in the young forward.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court before a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Former Warriors star Baron Davis discussed Kuminga's future with the team with Basketball Insiders and said he enjoys watching Kuminga play and that he could be a big piece for the team moving forward if he develops.

“We saw in the playoffs he’s someone that they need in addition to Jimmy [Butler],” says Davis of the 22-year-old Kuminga. “We’ll see what happens this offseason, but Kuminga could be an integral piece coming back. There’s a need and a place and he’s ready to take that next step. 

“I thought these playoffs gave him a good opportunity to showcase his skills. I like Kuminga’s game and I think if he comes at that level that they need him to be at, he’s ultimately another one of those key pieces that could potentially put them over the hump.”

Kuminga has admitted his relationship with Warriors coach Steve Kerr has had its ups and downs, and he's already won a championship. He may prefer to go to a team where he can have the ball in his hands more, rather than live in Stephen Curry's shadow on a team that has had issues integrating young players recently. But he's a restricted free agent, so Golden State could match any offer.

