Ex-Warriors Star's One Word Reaction to Blockbuster Kelsey Plum WNBA Trade
While many fans focus on what could possibly happen ahead of the February 6 NBA trade deadline, the WNBA landscape is shifting entirely.
Former first-overall pick Kelsey Plum is getting traded to the Los Angeles Sparks in a blockbuster three-team trade in the middle of the offseason. Plum has won two championships with the Las Vegas Aces over the past three seasons, but will now get an opportunity to shine in Hollywood. Full trade details:
Las Vegas Aces receive: Jewell Lloyd, 2025 13th overall pick
Los Angeles Sparks receive: Kelsey Plum, 2025 9th overall pick
Seattle Storm receive: Li Yuera, 2025 2nd overall pick
The Aces also got a former first-overall pick of their own, acquiring a veteran star in Jewell Lloyd from the Seattle Storm. The six-time All-Star is a two-time champion, similar to Plum, as Sunday's blockbuster is the biggest deal either basketball league has seen in 2025 so far.
Former Golden State Warriors star and 2017 NBA champion Matt Barnes took to Instagram to react to the WNBA blockbuster.
"Wow," Barnes commented on ESPN's Instagram post.
Sunday's trade will not only shake up a couple of championship hopefuls, but April's draft just got much more interesting as well. Barnes' reaction is how most basketball fans are feeling, especially seeing a fan favorite in Plum move from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.
