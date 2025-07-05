Ex-Warriors Stars React To NBA Legend's Controversial Take
A major topic of conversation surrounding the game of basketball is its perception within the media. Much of the national media's view of the game is clouded with negativity and nitpicking the players that came before the current generation.
Paul Pierce is a legend of the game of basketball, having won a championship with the Celtics in 2008, been named an All-Star ten times, been selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Off the court, however, Pierce has been known to share his thoughts, express his emotions, and engage with fans and players on social media. Pierce was let go from ESPN in 2021 after he streamed a video on his Instagram Live account that included inappropriate content.
Pierce took to social media to compare his offensive game to some of the league's best players.
When comparing himself to Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson, he said, "I can score in more ways" than both players.
When talking about his scoring against former Golden State Warriors champion Kevin Durant, Pierce said, "It's close. I got a little more post-game than Kevin. We got a lot of the same arsenal, but I got him a little bit."
Even after being compared to Warriors superstar Steph Curry, Pierce said he "could do more offensively" than Curry.
Former Warriors players chimed in to poke fun at Pierce, with Durant saying, "I didn't really see a weakness in Paul's game. I understand where his confidence comes from."
Matt Barnes also replied and said, "PP didn't have any holes in his offensive game."
Stephen Jackson commented and said, "P was the truth. We had some battles, but he didn't have a weakness on offense. I mean not 1."
Pierce currently has his number retired with the Boston Celtics and is a host on Fox Sports 1's show "Speak."
