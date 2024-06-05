Exciting Steph Curry Announcement Coming Soon
Steph Curry's on-court career may be near its later stages, but his off-court career seems to only be getting started.
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is set to star in a Peacock Mockumentary series called 'Mr. Throwback'. The announcement was first made during the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena. Curry will be starring with Adam Pally who played recurring roles in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.
David Caspe, Matthew Libman, and Daniel Libman will all be writers and executive producers on the show. Steph Curry and Adam Pally will both executive produce and star in the show. Curry will be executive producing under his Unanimous Media production group.
According to screenmag.com, this is the early synposis for the show:
"The mockumentary will center on “a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer (played by actor Adam Pally) who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry.”
According to an even newer report from Axios, the name 'Mr. Throwback' will actually be changed. Not only that, but an official announcement and trailer are expected to drop from Peacock in the coming weeks.
It's very clear that once Steph Curry's career is over as an NBA player, he wants to start an entirely new one in film, television, and animation. Make no mistake, this is only the beginning for Curry.
