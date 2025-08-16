Exclusive: Ex-Lakers Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry has reached a rare level in NBA history during his 16 seasons in the NBA. With 11 All-Star game appearances, four championships, two All-Star Game MVP awards, and a Finals MVP among his list of accomplishments, you could make a legitimate case that Curry ranks as the greatest point guard of all time.
As he enters his 17th year in the league, Curry still possesses the same energetic enthusiasm that carried him to some of the most unbelievable campaigns in the sport's history. Now 37 years of age, Curry is still capable of leading his team on a deep playoff run when fully healthy.
Former Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward Cedric Ceballos described what makes Curry such a pivotal talent in an exclusive interview with Inside The Warriors on Friday, highlighting the qualities he enjoys most about Curry as a player and as a person.
"His love, his enthusiasm, the way he gives it his all," Ceballos said. “Spectacular plays, the dancing after he makes the spectacular plays. His dad was a great person, his dad's wife was a great woman. I've known them for years.
"To have this little kid come up when I was winning the dunk contest, sitting next to me, it's just wonderful to see where he's going. No telling where he's going to keep going and if he's going to play five, ten, maybe more years. He's done a great job and I love watching him play."
Ceballos' Career Accomplishments
Ceballos made his lone All-Star game with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1994-95, a season where he averaged a career-high 21.7 points and eight rebounds per game. Ceballos was also a 20-point per game scorer in 1995-96, where he set career marks with 71 starts in 78 appearances.
He's perhaps best known for his aforementioned victory in the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest, which occurred in front of a four-year-old Curry. Ceballos also had NBA stints with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and Miami Heat, in addition to stints in Israel, Russia, the Philippines, the American Basketball Association, and the International Basketball League.
Curry and the Warriors are set to open their regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco on October 21, as they play host to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of the league's opening night double-header on NBC.
