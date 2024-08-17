Exclusive: NBA Legend Reacts to Steph Curry's Performance at Paris Olympics
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had the basketball world buzzing over his performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Taking over in the semifinals against Serbia and gold medal game against France, Curry helped lead Team USA to victory at his first ever Olympics.
Curry's 60 points in the final two games were capped off by a fourth quarter explosion in the gold medal game against France. This was an all-time career moment for Curry who has delivered some iconic performance's on the NBA's biggest stage.
Speaking exclusively with Golden State Warriors on SI at the 24th Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala, NBA legend Dominique Wilkins shared his reaction to Curry's performance at the Olympics.
"He just do what he does," Wilkins said. "The one thing about when you're playing against a team who has a ton of shooters, the worst thing you can do is play zone against them. Once Steph Curry hit those first two shots in that fourth quarter it was over."
Having watched Curry since he was young, Wilkins said nothing the Warriors star does can surprise him at this point.
"No, not at all," Wilkins said when asked if he ever finds himself surprised at what Curry is able to do. "He's a marvel to watch. I've watched him since he was a kid, working out with his dad. To see what he's become - one of the greatest guards ever."
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France