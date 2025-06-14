Fans React To Caitlin Clark's Steph Curry Level Performance
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark pulled off perhaps the most impressive highlight of the WNBA season so far, unleashing a Steph Curry-esque barrage of 3-pointers in the second quarter of Indiana's game against the New York Liberty.
Clark made three consecutive shots from long range, scoring nine points in 38 seconds of game time. The impressive performance came in Clark's return from a five-game absence with a grade 2 quad strain.
Of course, the run drew immediate comparisons to Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry. Curry has become well known for his signature "Curry Flurries" throughout his career, as the four-time champ has put plenty of games on ice in what seemed like mere seconds.
"Give us Caitlin Clark vs. Steph Curry during the All Star Game. I've seen enough," @ernnytheman wrote.
"I know this comparison has been made many times but I really do think the only player in basketball Caitlin Clark even reminds me of is Steph Curry. There’s been no one else with the showtime aspect in my lifetime I don’t think," @NoaDalzell wrote.
"Caitlin Clark is Steph Curry of women hoops," @madswag4315 wrote.
"Caitlin Clark is reaching peak Curry levels of appointment TV," @W_B_Rick wrote."
Clark scored 32 points through three quarters, but was held scoreless in the fourth to fall three points shy of her career-high of 35 points. The Fever beat the previouslly 9-0 New York Liberty by a score of 102-88, outscoring the Liberty 78-62 in the final three quarters of action.
