Inside The Warriors

Fans React To Caitlin Clark's Steph Curry Level Performance

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark did her best Stephen Curry impression on Saturday, drawing immediate comparisons between the two online

Will Despart

Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates a made basket in the first half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates a made basket in the first half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark pulled off perhaps the most impressive highlight of the WNBA season so far, unleashing a Steph Curry-esque barrage of 3-pointers in the second quarter of Indiana's game against the New York Liberty.

Clark made three consecutive shots from long range, scoring nine points in 38 seconds of game time. The impressive performance came in Clark's return from a five-game absence with a grade 2 quad strain.


Of course, the run drew immediate comparisons to Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry. Curry has become well known for his signature "Curry Flurries" throughout his career, as the four-time champ has put plenty of games on ice in what seemed like mere seconds.

"Give us Caitlin Clark vs. Steph Curry during the All Star Game. I've seen enough," @ernnytheman wrote.

"I know this comparison has been made many times but I really do think the only player in basketball Caitlin Clark even reminds me of is Steph Curry. There’s been no one else with the showtime aspect in my lifetime I don’t think," @NoaDalzell wrote.

"Caitlin Clark is Steph Curry of women hoops," @madswag4315 wrote.

"Caitlin Clark is reaching peak Curry levels of appointment TV," @W_B_Rick wrote."

Clark scored 32 points through three quarters, but was held scoreless in the fourth to fall three points shy of her career-high of 35 points. The Fever beat the previouslly 9-0 New York Liberty by a score of 102-88, outscoring the Liberty 78-62 in the final three quarters of action.

Related Articles

New Report on Warriors Backing Away From Key Free Agent

Warriors Set To Host Pair of All-Americans in Pre-Draft Workout

New Report on Warriors Champion Jordan Poole Potentially Getting Traded

Published |Modified
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

Home/News