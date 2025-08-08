Fans React to NBA's Draymond Green Post on Friday
The Golden State Warriors successfully built one of the most impressive dynasties in NBA history, building around a trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Of course, having a superstar like Curry, who is the best shooter in league history, on your team always helps, but the franchise put all of the right pieces around him.
Thompson was the ideal backcourt partner for Curry, creating the iconic "Splash Brothers," while Green was the perfect enforcer to complete the trio.
Of course, this core group was broken up during the 2024 NBA offseason when Thompson left for the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, as Curry and Green had to continue to hold it down in Golden State.
Green remains one of the best defensive players in the NBA, despite being 35 years old and entering his 14th season in the league. Last season, Green finished third in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting and earned All-Defensive First Team honors. Green won the esteemed award in the 2016-17 season and is a nine-time All-Defensive Team member.
Draymond Green makes one of the best plays of the season
On Friday, the NBA recognized Green during their "NBA Defense Week," as they named his stop against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun during the playoffs as the tenth-best defensive play of the 2024-25 season.
This was the lone Green play that made it on the league's "top 50 defensive plays of 2024-25," but it was a very important one. This stop on Sengun gave the Warriors a 3-1 lead over the Rockets in the first round, as they ultimately won the series in seven to move on to the conference semifinals.
NBA praises Draymond Green
The NBA shared another post to honor Green on Friday for his elite defensive skills and impact on the game.
Via NBA: "NBA Defense Week wouldn't be complete without @Money23Green!
🌉 Hustle Award Winner
🌉 All-Defensive First Team
🌉 #1 team defense post-All-Star break
A special player with a do-it-all motor 👏"
Many fans reacted to the NBA's post for Green.
"Draymond’s impact on defense is something you can’t measure with just stats," one fan said.
"Ooooowee this elite tape right here," another fan replied.
"Hustle award," a fan said.
While Green can be a very polarizing player on and off the court, his impact on the defensive side of the ball is a huge reason why the Warriors have won four NBA championships over the last 11 seasons.