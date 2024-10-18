Inside The Warriors

Fans React to Steph Curry's Message to Sabrina Ionescu

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry sent a message to New York

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx are amid a very competitive WNBA Finals series. New York finished the regular season 32-8, which was the WNBA’s best record. Minnesota was not far behind with a 30-10 mark.

These two teams entered Game 3 of this series tied 1-1. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 30 points, but Sabrina Ionescu’s game-winning three-pointer with one second remaining is the game’s biggest story.

Ionescu averaged 18.2 points in 38 games for New York this season, and put the Liberty one win away from a WNBA title with this shot.

Ionescu competed against Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in a special three-point contest during last season’s All-Star Weekend.

The Liberty guard revealed on Thursday that she received a voice message from Curry after her big shot.

Fans loved this, and have been reacting on X.

Via @TrophyMentality: "A lot of plants in the media and current/former players punching the air, Steph curry changing the game of basketball right before their eyes"

Via @dominicanyeji: "BESTIES 🐐"

Via @wheretheball97: "Two goats"

Via @aysiacchanell: "i love the bond sabrina and steph have"

Via @Franvillie: "Steph is out here being inspirational."

Extremely excited for Ionescu, Curry shared a voice memo for the WNBA star after she hit perhaps the biggest shot in her team's history.

