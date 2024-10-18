Fans React to Steph Curry's Message to Sabrina Ionescu
The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx are amid a very competitive WNBA Finals series. New York finished the regular season 32-8, which was the WNBA’s best record. Minnesota was not far behind with a 30-10 mark.
These two teams entered Game 3 of this series tied 1-1. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 30 points, but Sabrina Ionescu’s game-winning three-pointer with one second remaining is the game’s biggest story.
Ionescu averaged 18.2 points in 38 games for New York this season, and put the Liberty one win away from a WNBA title with this shot.
Ionescu competed against Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in a special three-point contest during last season’s All-Star Weekend.
The Liberty guard revealed on Thursday that she received a voice message from Curry after her big shot.
Fans loved this, and have been reacting on X.
Via @TrophyMentality: "A lot of plants in the media and current/former players punching the air, Steph curry changing the game of basketball right before their eyes"
Via @dominicanyeji: "BESTIES 🐐"
Via @wheretheball97: "Two goats"
Via @aysiacchanell: "i love the bond sabrina and steph have"
Via @Franvillie: "Steph is out here being inspirational."
Extremely excited for Ionescu, Curry shared a voice memo for the WNBA star after she hit perhaps the biggest shot in her team's history.
